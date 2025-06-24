31 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, June 24, 2025
NCW Takes Suo Motu Cognizance of Shillong Murder and Odisha Gang-Rape Cases

Northeast
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

SHILLONG, JUNE 24: The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo motu cognizance of a ghastly murder case in Shillong, in which a woman called Priya Khongstia was reportedly murdered by her husband. Her body was found three days after the suspected crime, wrapped in a blanket at her rented apartment at Nongrah Nonglum Brei.

The police said the killing took place between May 25 and May 28, 2025. The accused, 25-year-old Donald Sohtun of Mylliem Mawpynthih village, was caught soon after the incident was reported. Police said Sohtun had allegedly killed his wife with a stone in the course of a violent scuffle. The weapon used for murder was picked up near the scene of the crime with the assistance of a K9 team who tracked it from the smell of the victim.

The First Information Report (FIR) was registered by Priya’s family immediately after the occurrence. Initial investigations indicate the killing came after a heated argument, where the husband allegedly accused his wife of having an affair before things turned deadly.

Seriously taking cognizance of the incident, NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has written to the Director General of Police (DGP), Meghalaya, seeking a speedy and objective inquiry and a copy of the FIR and a comprehensive Action Taken Report (ATR) within three days, with an emphasis on arresting any other person who could be involved.

In a public tweet on X (formerly Twitter), the NCW announced: “The National Commission for Women has taken suo moto cognizance of a media report titled ‘Shillong Woman Killed by Husband With Stone, Body Found Wrapped in Blanket.’

In another extremely disturbing case, the NCW has also taken suo motu cognizance of the gang-rape of a 20-year-old college student at Odisha’s Ganjam district Gopalpur beach. The Commission has asked the state’s DGP, Y.B. Khurania, to ensure the prompt arrest of all the remaining accused and to extend both medical treatment and psychological counseling to the survivor.

The NCW has also asked the Odisha government to file an Action Taken Report within a period of three days and sought compensation for the survivor according to legal provisions and victim protection procedures.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi condemned the incident severely, calling it “a crime against humanity.” The state government assured the public in a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office that exemplary and stringent action would be taken. “No one who has committed this heinous act will be spared,” the statement said.

