Manipur passing through troubled times, govt keen on improving situation: CM N Biren Singh

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
IMPHAL, Feb 12: Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh described the current situation in the state as a battle for survival and identity, reflecting the gravity of the challenges being confronted.

Speaking at the launch of a skill development programme here on Monday, Singh emphasised the need to address the crisis facing the state.

“We are passing through troubled times. The crisis we are facing today is one of struggle for existence, survival, and identity. The properties and identity, inherited over centuries, have now become insecure due to the lack of vision of certain politicians. Our generation is insecure today, so the government is working to make your future secure,” he said.

Singh also highlighted Union home minister Amit Shah’s post on social media regarding the cancellation of the India-Myanmar Free Movement Regime (FMR), underscoring its importance in addressing internal security and demographic challenges.

He stressed that the government’s actions, including fencing and the cancellation of FMR, aim to ensure a safe and secure future, thereby putting an end to widespread illegal immigration and activities like drug smuggling and arms trafficking.

“The insecurity we have today will not be faced by the generations to come. That is why we are bearing all the criticisms,” Singh added.

Addressing the launch of Honda India Foundation’s project ‘Buniyaad – Aatmanirbharta Ka Adhaar,’ Singh expressed gratitude to the foundation for choosing Manipur.

He praised the people of the state for their gentle nature, discipline, and cleanliness.

Foundation trustee Vinay Dhingra said, “With Project Buniyad, we envision a brighter future for the youth of Manipur where learning knows no bounds and opportunities are limitless. It is our sincere belief that by investing in skill development, we are investing in self and societal development.” (PTI)

