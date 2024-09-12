Manipur Police arrest 33, detain 7 juveniles amidst protests

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Sept 12: The Manipur Police have arrested 33 individuals and apprehended 7 juveniles in connection with recent violent protests across various parts of the state, the police officials informed on Thursday.

The arrests were made following clashes that have erupted over the past few days, leading to heightened tension in the region.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Manipur Police stated, “In follow up to the violent protests in the past few days, Manipur Police has arrested 33 (thirty-three) people and apprehended 7 (seven) juveniles belonging to various places. Necessary legal proceedings will be taken up against them.”

The police further emphasized the need for public cooperation in restoring peace and normalcy, urging citizens to refrain from engaging in unlawful activities.

“Manipur police requests the public not to indulge in unlawful behavior and to cooperate with law enforcing agencies in maintenance of peace and normalcy,” the officials added.