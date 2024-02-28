Manipur Police Commandos lay down arms in protest over attack on Imphal West Additional SP

HT Digital,

Imphal, Feb 28: In an extraordinary turn of events, police commandos in various valley districts of Manipur laid down their arms in protest against the abduction of an additional superintendent of police (ASP) and the attack on his residence.

The abducted ASP, Moirangthem Amit from Imphal West, was targeted by around 200 armed members of the radical Meitei faction, Arambai Tenggol. He and one of his escorts were swiftly rescued by security forces and provided medical treatment at a private hospital.

A senior police official expressed deep concern over the incident, pointing out the alleged involvement of certain public segments in assisting the attackers. The protest, led by police commandos from strategic valley districts such as Imphal East, Imphal West, and Bishnupur, aimed to highlight the activities of Arambai Tenggol and pressurise authorities to take serious action against such anti-social elements.

The attack on Moirangthem was a retaliatory act for police actions against Arambai Tenggol members involved in vehicle theft. The official stressed that the protesting police personnel would not face disciplinary measures, underlining their legitimate grievances and the necessity for decisive action against such threats.

Following a recent attack, more security forces were rapidly deployed, leading to injuries in the subsequent clash. This occurrence resonates with the recent wave of violence, notably the mob attack on the Churachandpur SP’s office and the deliberate burning of the DC’s office and residence, triggered by the suspension of a Kuki police officer.

Last month, Arambai Tenggol demonstrated its power in a bold show of public backing, calling all Meitei MLAs and MPs to a meeting at Kangla Fort in Imphal. Amidst high security, the assembly became violent, with reports of attacks on three MLAs, highlighting the group’s audacious strategies in a strained environment.