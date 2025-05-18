23.5 C
Guwahati
Sunday, May 18, 2025
Manipur Police files FIR against Kuki student leader for threatening Meiteis

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
IMPHAL, May 17: The Manipur Police have filed an FIR against the president of Kuki Students’ Organisation Delhi for his threats to not allow Meiteis to cross buffer zones to attend the upcoming 5th state-level Shirui Lily festival in Ukhrul district.

In a post on X, Police on Saturday said, “As regards to one Paojakhup Guite, Prez KSO Delhi threats (in a video ) to the Meitei, to not allow to cross the buffer zone to attend the upcoming Shirui festival in Ukhrul, which is circulated in social media since yesterday, Churachandpur police has registered an FIR and all efforts, including raid, are being made in nearby districts for his immediate arrest.”

The police of neighbouring states of Mizoram, Assam, Nagaland and Meghalaya have been requested to arrest him as quickly as possible, the Manipur Police said.

It said all necessary security arrangements would be made to ensure the security of people attending the Shirui festival.

Earlier, Guite, in a video widely circulated on social media, said, “They are going to hold Shirui festival to promote Meitei Tangkhul brotherhood, and urged the public that any Meitei, whether man or woman, who comes to Shirui festival should not be allowed to leave alive.”

Reacting to the statement, Indigenous Peoples’ Forum Manipur president and popular Naga activist Ashang Kasar said, “During the President’s rule in Manipur, why were such activities allowed? Where is the governor? Where is the chief secretary? Where is the DGP?”

The Shirui festival is held in honour of the state flower Shirui Lily, which is found in the hills of the Tangkhul Naga-majority Ukhrul district. The festival is scheduled from May 20 to May 24.

The nearly 80 km route from Imphal to the Ukhrul district headquarters passes through several Kuki villages.

Meanwhile, the Kuki chiefs in villages along the Imphal-Ukhrul road have assured Tangkhul Naga Long (TNL), an apex organisation of the Tangkhul Naga tribe, of maintaining a peaceful environment during the festival and reaffirmed their earlier decision not to check or frisk passersby within the jurisdiction of the TNL.

More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups, who are the majority in the hill areas, since May 2023.

The Centre imposed the President’s rule in the state on February 13 after N Biren Singh resigned as chief minister. The assembly, which has tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation. (PTI)

