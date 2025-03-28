36.9 C
Guwahati
Friday, March 28, 2025
Manipur Police Intensifies Search for Missing Youth Luwangthem Mukesh

Mukesh, the son of L. Gyanendra Das from Keishampat Leimajam Leikai, was last seen near the Bishnupur and Churachandpur border areas.

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

IMPHAL, Mar 28: Manipur Police has reiterated its commitment to locating 20-year-old Luwangthem Mukesh, who has been missing since March 16, 2025. In an effort to expedite the search, authorities have sought the assistance of the Assam Rifles and other security agencies.

Mukesh, the son of L. Gyanendra Das from Keishampat Leimajam Leikai, was last seen near the Bishnupur and Churachandpur border areas. Search teams are now focusing on key locations, including Joujangtek and Old Cachar road, to track his whereabouts.

Officials have urged citizens to provide any information that may aid in finding Mukesh. Authorities are utilizing advanced technical data analysis and intelligence gathering to strengthen their search operations.

To enhance coordination, high-level security meetings are being held to strategize and refine search efforts. Manipur Police has assured that they remain dedicated to resolving the case swiftly while maintaining law and order in the region.

10 Oldest Hill Stations in India Established by the British Epic Journeys: Birds That Travel Vast Distances Every Year 10 Must-Visit Tourist Attractions in Darjeeling 10 Hidden Gems Of Arunachal Pradesh Top 10 Places to Visit in South India in March-April