Manipur Police Probe Fraudulent Calls Targeting MLAs Amid Political Unrest

HT Digital

IMPHAL, Feb 17: Manipur Police have launched an investigation and registered legal cases after receiving reports of fraudulent phone calls attempting to mislead state lawmakers.

- Advertisement -

These calls, allegedly from anonymous individuals, are believed to be exploiting the prevailing political situation to manipulate legislators.

According to a senior police official, authorities were alerted after several MLAs reported receiving such deceptive calls.

“Following this, an FIR was registered at the Imphal police station on Saturday, and legal action is underway. Those responsible will face strict legal consequences,” the official told the media.

The investigation is ongoing, with police intensifying efforts to identify the perpetrators behind these fraudulent calls.

- Advertisement -

Manipur Chief Secretary Prashant Kumar Singh has urged the public to remain calm and avoid falling prey to unverified news, rumors, or misinformation that could incite panic or disrupt peace in the state.

Singh also warned that certain individuals and groups might be deliberately spreading misinformation and inflammatory content to incite unrest and fear.

“These attempts aim to disrupt harmony and create lawlessness in the region,” the Chief Secretary said.

He further urged the public to remain vigilant against misinformation and attempts to sow discord.

- Advertisement -

To counter the spread of false information, the government has set up a 24×7 Control Room where citizens can verify news and access accurate information. Singh reiterated that maintaining peace and law and order is a collective responsibility, warning that any attempt to incite violence or disrupt harmony would be met with strict legal action.

In a related move, the Manipur government has established an Integrated Anti-Extortion Cell under the Home Department to combat illegal extortion targeting civilians, government employees, and contractors. This newly formed cell will include representatives from the State Police, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), Assam Rifles, and the Army, further strengthening the state’s efforts to combat extortion and maintain law and order.