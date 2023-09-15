Manipur police recovers SLR, magazines during operation

IMPHAL, Sept 14: Manipur police recovered one SLR and 12
magazines during a search operation at Yairipok Malom village
under Yairipok police station of Thoubal district this morning.
A police source said that a strong team of Thoubal district
comprising units of the state police commandos conducted the
search operation after cordoning the village (Yairipok Malom)
around 6am.
The police verified around 70 men and women of the village
and the arm and magazines were recovered during a check at
the surrounding area of the village, the police added. (NNN)
IMPHAL, Sept 14: Manipur police recovered one SLR and 12