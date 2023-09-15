31 C
Guwahati
Friday, September 15, 2023
type here...

Manipur police recovers SLR, magazines during operation

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

IMPHAL, Sept 14: Manipur police recovered one SLR and 12
magazines during a search operation at Yairipok Malom village
under Yairipok police station of Thoubal district this morning.
A police source said that a strong team of Thoubal district
comprising units of the state police commandos conducted the
search operation after cordoning the village (Yairipok Malom)
around 6am.
The police verified around 70 men and women of the village
and the arm and magazines were recovered during a check at
the surrounding area of the village, the police added. (NNN)

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

15 September, 2023 | ePaper

The Hills Times - 0