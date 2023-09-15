Manipur police recovers SLR, magazines during operation

IMPHAL, Sept 14: Manipur police recovered one SLR and 12

magazines during a search operation at Yairipok Malom village

under Yairipok police station of Thoubal district this morning.

A police source said that a strong team of Thoubal district

comprising units of the state police commandos conducted the

search operation after cordoning the village (Yairipok Malom)

around 6am.

The police verified around 70 men and women of the village

and the arm and magazines were recovered during a check at

the surrounding area of the village, the police added. (NNN)