27 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, September 3, 2024
type here...

Manipur Police to carry out combing ops

Aftermath of militant attack

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

IMPHAL, Sept 2: Manipur government has ordered the state police to conduct combing operations and sanitisation in areas bordering Imphal West district where two persons were killed and nine others injured in an attack by suspected militants, officials said.

Commissioner (Home) N Ashok Kumar asked the director general of police to take steps to arrest those involved in the gun-and-bomb attack on Sunday and enhance vigil in the area to avoid any untoward incident.

- Advertisement -

“In view of recent incidents disturbing general law and order situation in fringe areas bordering Imphal West district and the necessity to keep preventive measures in place, I am to request you to kindly take up necessary action to conduct combing operations and sanitisation of areas falling in fringe areas bordering Imphal West district more particularly in the stretch from Keithelmanbi to Koutruk,” the commissioner said in a letter to the DGP.

The stretch between Keithelmanbi in Kangpokpi district and Koutruk in Imphal West is around 32 km long and has been a focal point of consistent attacks since ethnic violence broke out in May last year.

According to police, militants fired indiscriminately from hilltops to the low-lying valley areas of Koutruk and neighbouring Kadangband on Sunday, killing two persons and injuring nine others. Several houses were also damaged.

The police claimed that rocket-propelled grenades and drones were used in the attack.

- Advertisement -

An official statement about the gun-and-bomb attack said, “In an unprecedented attack in Koutruk, Imphal West, alleged militants have deployed numerous RPGs using high-tech drones.”

The use of drones to deploy explosives against security forces and civilians “marks a significant escalation,” it said.

The involvement of highly trained professionals, possibly with technical expertise and support, cannot be ruled out, the statement said.

“Drones have been used in Manipur by two warring groups for surveillance and identifying movement of militants. The use of explosives through drones to target civilians and security forces at Koutruk on Sunday is new in the state,” an official told PTI.

- Advertisement -

Police sources said at least five bombs were dropped from drones in Koutruk village.

More than 200 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence in Manipur. (PTI)

10 Most Photographed Cities Over The Globe
10 Most Photographed Cities Over The Globe
10 Premium Whiskies Under Rs 4,000 That You Must Add To Your Bar
10 Premium Whiskies Under Rs 4,000 That You Must Add To Your Bar
5 Countries With Highest Crime Rate Against Women
5 Countries With Highest Crime Rate Against Women
7 Must-Visit Solo Travel Destinations In Kohima
7 Must-Visit Solo Travel Destinations In Kohima
Top 8 Enchanting Hill Stations For Magical Toy Train Journeys
Top 8 Enchanting Hill Stations For Magical Toy Train Journeys
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

CBI files charge sheet against former DC of West Kameng district...

The Hills Times -
10 Most Photographed Cities Over The Globe 10 Premium Whiskies Under Rs 4,000 That You Must Add To Your Bar 5 Countries With Highest Crime Rate Against Women 7 Must-Visit Solo Travel Destinations In Kohima Top 8 Enchanting Hill Stations For Magical Toy Train Journeys