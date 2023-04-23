24 C
Manipur Reports 3 Fresh Cases Of Covid-19

Northeast
By The Hills Times
IMPHAL, April 22 (NNN): Manipur reported three fresh cases of Covid-19 on Saturday with 15 tests conducted.

With this, the number of active cases in the state rose to 11 as no person affected previously has recovered during the day.

The number of active cases was eight on the previous day (Friday) and there had reported no new cases even as 66 samples were tested.

According to the latest COVID-19 status update of the COVID-19 Common Control Room, the three freshly infected persons were a 56-year-old woman from Kangpokpi district, a 21-year-old girl and a 40-year-old man from Imphal East district.

No one was discharged upon recovery on the day. As such the active cases rose to 11. No fatality linked to the pandemic reported during the last 24 hours.

