Manipur: Residents Surrender Large Cache of Weapons in Imphal West and Churachandpur 

GUWAHATI, Feb 25: In a bold move towards elimination of illegal arms possession, the people of Imphal West surrendered a huge quantity of arms voluntarily at Singjamei Police Station on February 24.

The arsenal surrendered consisted of an SMC Carbine along with a magazine, a double-barrel pistol, a country-made rifle along with a magazine, a.32 pistol, three 36 HE hand grenades, an LMG magazine, an INSAS magazine, three AK ammunition rounds, four stun grenades, four tear smoke grenades, five tear smoke shells, and a patka helmet.

This activity was replicated elsewhere in the state, with locals in Churachandpur and Imphal West districts also surrendering their arms. At Churachandpur Police Station, the surrendered weapons were an SLR 7.62mm rifle with a magazine and three.303 rifles with magazines. These voluntary surrenders show an increasing commitment on the part of civilians to assist law enforcement agencies in maintaining peace and stability in the area.

At the same time, security personnel have stepped up operations in both hill and valley districts, especially focusing on vulnerable zones. During a raid at Leirongthel Pitra Foothills in Thoubal District, the authorities recovered an SLR rifle, four SLR magazines, 105 rounds of AK ammunition, 142 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, three rounds of 5.56mm ammunition, and three rounds of.303 ammunition.

These recoveries reflect the ongoing availability of illegal weapons and the need for continued search operations.

Additional security operations in the peripheral regions of Gamgiphai, situated on the boundary of Kangpokpi and Imphal West Districts, resulted in the seizure of a Pompi gun (cannon) under the Sapermeina Police Station in Kangpokpi District.