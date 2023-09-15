Manipur ruling party MLAs to pressurise centre to end Manipur crisis

IMPHAL, Sept 14: A delegation of MLAs of ruling parties

including two ministers left Imphal for New Delhi recently

reportedly to put a strong pressure on the Centre for ending

the crisis plaguing Manipur for the last more than four months.

Sources said that the delegation comprising 17 MLAs and two

ministers will seek appointment to meet the Prime Minister

besides meeting with other Central leaders including Union

Home minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nada

and press them to take up steps for ending the prevailing crisis

inManipur.

The delegation will convince the Central leaders on various

demands raised by the people of the state, the sources added.

The two ministers included in the delegation are education

minister Th Basanta Kumar and Social Welfare minister H

Dingo.

Health minister Dr Sapam Ranjan and works minister K

Govindas will also join the delegation, the sources disclosed.

It is said that the delegation will not return to Imphal until the

Centre gives a concrete commitment to end the crisis unfolding

in the state since May 3 last, within a time bound period.

The Delhi visit of the ministers and MLAs came days after as

many as 23 MLAs of the ruling parties including some ministers

have signed a resolution, pledging to protect the territorial

integrity of the strife-torn state while responding to campaign

by Youths of Manipur (YoM), a newly form organisation of

youths.

The MLAs also resolved that they would soon proceed to Delhi

to persuade the Central leadership to find a solution to the

present crisis at the earliest.

The MLAs signed the resolution drafted by the YoM when they

(YoM members) met them in their respective residences or

quarters in the last few days.

The resolution read, “It is unanimously resolved by all the

undersigned members of the Legislative Assembly that we

would stand for the territorial integrity of the State of Manipur

and no form of separate administration will be agreed to by

us.”

The YoM leaders also met with the chief minister last Monday

as a part of their campaign and pressed him (CM) to take up

legal action against the 10 Kuki MLAs who demanded separate

administration in Manipur.

They also raised the demands like convening of a special

Assembly session to discuss the matter and the National

Register of Citizens exercise in the state. (NNN)