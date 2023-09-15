Manipur ruling party MLAs to pressurise centre to end Manipur crisis

IMPHAL, Sept 14: A delegation of MLAs of ruling parties
including two ministers left Imphal for New Delhi recently
reportedly to put a strong pressure on the Centre for ending
the crisis plaguing Manipur for the last more than four months.
Sources said that the delegation comprising 17 MLAs and two
ministers will seek appointment to meet the Prime Minister
besides meeting with other Central leaders including Union
Home minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nada
and press them to take up steps for ending the prevailing crisis
inManipur.
The delegation will convince the Central leaders on various
demands raised by the people of the state, the sources added.
The two ministers included in the delegation are education
minister Th Basanta Kumar and Social Welfare minister H
Dingo.
Health minister Dr Sapam Ranjan and works minister K
Govindas will also join the delegation, the sources disclosed.
It is said that the delegation will not return to Imphal until the
Centre gives a concrete commitment to end the crisis unfolding
in the state since May 3 last, within a time bound period.
The Delhi visit of the ministers and MLAs came days after as
many as 23 MLAs of the ruling parties including some ministers
have signed a resolution, pledging to protect the territorial
integrity of the strife-torn state while responding to campaign
by Youths of Manipur (YoM), a newly form organisation of
youths.
The MLAs also resolved that they would soon proceed to Delhi
to persuade the Central leadership to find a solution to the
present crisis at the earliest.
The MLAs signed the resolution drafted by the YoM when they
(YoM members) met them in their respective residences or
quarters in the last few days.
The resolution read, “It is unanimously resolved by all the
undersigned members of the Legislative Assembly that we
would stand for the territorial integrity of the State of Manipur
and no form of separate administration will be agreed to by
us.”
The YoM leaders also met with the chief minister last Monday
as a part of their campaign and pressed him (CM) to take up
legal action against the 10 Kuki MLAs who demanded separate
administration in Manipur.
They also raised the demands like convening of a special
Assembly session to discuss the matter and the National
Register of Citizens exercise in the state. (NNN)