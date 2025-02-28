28 C
Guwahati
Friday, February 28, 2025
Manipur Social Welfare Director Calls for Stronger Awareness Campaigns Against Child Marriage 

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
Representational Image
HT Digital

IMPHAL, Feb 28: Ngangom Uttam Singh, the Director of Manipur’s Social Welfare Department, has emphasized the urgent need for enhanced public awareness campaigns to tackle the growing issue of child marriage in the state.

His call to action was made during a one-day orientation and sensitization program held on February 27 at Hotel Imphal, where Child Marriage Prohibition Officers from across Manipur gathered to discuss the issue. 

During his address, Singh highlighted a notable disparity in reported child marriage cases, with higher incidences recorded in the valley regions compared to the hill areas. However, he questioned whether this difference reflected actual occurrences or if it was due to variations in reporting practices.

He acknowledged that the uneven deployment of Child Marriage Prohibition Officers, with more stationed in the valley areas, might contribute to the higher number of cases being reported there.

He urged local communities to advocate for the appointment of more officers in the hill tracts where child marriage cases may be going unreported. 

Singh further stressed the necessity of increasing awareness programs, identifying Thoubal and Bishnupur districts as hotspots for child marriage. He pointed out the lack of dedicated initiatives specifically targeting this issue and called for its integration into existing programs focused on the welfare of women and children. According to him, educational campaigns are key to breaking deep-rooted social practices and ensuring better implementation of child protection laws. 

The orientation session also served as a platform for officials to share strategic suggestions. Participants recommended incorporating child marriage awareness into school curriculums to instill knowledge from an early age.

Additionally, resource speakers delivered lectures on the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act of 2012.

