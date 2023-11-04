Manipur: Tribal MLAs allege excesses by state forces at Moreh after SDPO’s killing

IMPHAL, Nov 3: Ten tribal MLAs of Manipur have expressed concern over the

“unprofessional conduct and inhumane excesses” of the state forces against

civilians in Moreh town, following the killing of an SDPO earlier this week.

In a joint statement, the legislators belonging to the Kuki-Zomi-Hmar

community said while the loss of life of the sub-divisional police officer in the

line of duty is condoled, “we would like to highlight the continuing excesses

and atrocities perpetrated by the state forces against our people in Moreh and

other places in Tengnoupal district based on ground reports”.

The legislators also claimed that the state forces “resorted to arson,

indiscriminate firing, looting of civilian properties, vehicles, household items

and unprovoked brutality forcing common people to flee”.

Asked about the allegations of 10 legislators, officials told PTI that the

operations at Moreh were conducted in a manner so that there was no

violation of any civilian rights.

Operations were carried out jointly by the state and central forces, they said.

Moreh SDPO Chingtham Anand was shot dead by tribal militants on October 31

when he was inspecting the newly constructed helipad at Eastern ground in

the border town.

Following the incident, an operation was launched in the area to apprehend

the militants.

Echoing the demand of Kuki bodies, based in Moreh, for the removal of state

forces from the border town, the tribal MLAs also appealed to the central

government “to intervene into the matter at once and ensure withdrawal of all

the commandos deployed in Moreh and other Kuki-Zomi-Hmar tribal areas and

replace them with neutral central forces”.

Notably, a large mob of hundreds of people on Wednesday attacked a camp of

the 1 Manipur Rifles in Imphal to loot its armoury, prompting security

personnel to fire several rounds in the air.

Tension had been brewing in the state capital after the SDPO, belonging to the

majority community, was shot dead by tribal militants at Moreh town on

Tuesday morning.

Both the state and central forces have been deployed at the border town

Meanwhile, unidentified gunmen fired at least six rounds at the vehicle of

Meitei Leepun Chief Pramod Singh on Friday morning in Langol area in Imphal

West district, police said.

Singh, who slammed the Kuki militants several times for the ongoing unrest in

the state, was not injured in the firing at his vehicle, an officer said.

An investigation has been initiated to arrest the gunmen, he added.

The state has remained gripped by recurring bouts of violence since ethnic

clashes first erupted in May. More than 180 people have been killed since

then.

The clashes have occurred over a number of grievances that both sides have

against the other, however, the flashpoint of the crisis has been a move to give

Meiteis Scheduled Tribe status, which has since been rolled back.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly

in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40

per cent and reside mainly in the hill districts. (PTI)