Manipur Tribals Forum meets Guv, urges restoration of peace in state

IMPHAL, JULY 18 (NNN): A delegation from Manipur Tribals Forum, Delhi, led by convenor Vumsuan Naulak, met with the Governor of Manipur Anusuiya Uikey in New Delhi on Tuesday to discuss the prevailing situation in Manipur following a communal clash that occurred between two communities in May this year.

In a statement issued by the Manipur Raj Bhavan, the team expressed their concerns about the deteriorating situation and emphasized the need for all possible efforts to be made to prevent further violence in the state. They expressed gratitude to the Governor for her initiatives towards restoring peace and urged her to continue making every possible effort to bring peace and normalcy back to the state.

The Governor attentively listened to their concerns and assured them that comprehensive measures would be taken to restore peace and normalcy in Manipur. She urged the delegation to engage in dialogue with their leaders and people, encouraging them to renounce violence and come forward for meaningful talks. The Governor emphasized that a constructive dialogue is crucial for reaching logical conclusions on pending issues, which will ultimately lead to peace and create an atmosphere of trust and mutual respect in the state.

The Manipur Tribals Forum expressed appreciation for the Governor’s receptiveness and her commitment to resolving the ongoing conflicts. They expressed hope that through dialogue and cooperation, a peaceful resolution can be achieved, fostering a climate of harmony and tranquility in Manipur.

