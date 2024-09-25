Meena Longjam makes waves in international film circuit

IMPHAL, Sept 24: Acclaimed filmmaker Meena Longjam’s documentary ‘Andro Dreams’ continues to receive international accolades, with its latest selection for the prestigious 13th Iran International FICTS Festival, according to the Manipur State Film Development Society (MSFDS).

This festival, a gateway to the Milan World Competition and a part of the Fédération Internationale Cinéma Télévision Sportifs (FICTS) network celebrates films that embody the values of unity, perseverance, and fair play in sports.

‘Andro Dreams’ tells the poignant story of Laibi, an elderly woman from the remote village of Andro in Manipur, who defies economic hardships and patriarchal norms to sustain her all-girls football club.

The film, capturing her indomitable spirit and the challenges faced by the team, resonates with a universal message of resilience, cultural pride, and the transformative power of sports.

Its selection for the Iran International FICTS Festival follows a successful premiere at the Aswan International Women’s Film Festival in Egypt, where Longjam was also a participant, the MSFDS said.

The documentary has struck a chord with audiences across various Islamic countries, highlighting its cross-cultural appeal, the MSFDS also said. This international journey underscores its broad resonance, which has earned it numerous other accolades.

It was previously showcased at prominent festivals, including the 15th International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala (IDSFFK) in 2023, the Korean International Ethnographic Film Festival (KIEFF) in Seoul, and the 8th Jagran Film Festival in Mumbai, where it won Best Documentary, the MSFDS added.

‘Andro Dreams’, a project incubated and developed at the “Imphal Documentor” organized by Manipur State Film Development Society in collaboration with Documentary Resource Initiatives, Kolkata in 2022, also opened the non-feature category at the Indian Panorama 2023 during the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa and earned an Honorable Mention at FICFUSA 2023 in Colombia, it stated.

Further cementing its status, the documentary has been featured at the IAWRT Asian Women Film Festival 2024 in New Delhi and the 10th Kolkata People’s Film Festival 2024. Each screening has bolstered its reputation, not only for its cinematic excellence but also for the powerful themes of perseverance, dedication, and the enduring strength of women in sports.

The inclusion of ‘Andro Dreams’ in the Iran International FICTS Festival highlights the rising global prominence of Manipuri and Indian cinema. Meena Longjam’s work continues to inspire and bridge cultural boundaries, solidifying her as one of India’s most influential filmmakers, the MSFDS also said.

“As ‘Andro Dreams’ makes its mark on the world stage, it celebrates the universal spirit of human determination, offering a narrative that resonates far beyond the borders of Manipur,” the MSFDS stated. (NNN)