Marthon Sangma inaugurates wellness centre

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 9: Mendipathar MLA Marthon J Sangma inaugurated Godapara Ayushman Bharat Health & Wellness Centre (Sub centre) at Godapara, Dainadubi, North Garo Hills on Tuesday.

Addressing the gathering during the inauguration programme, Marthon J Sangma said the newly launched Health & Wellness centre (sub centre) was an initiative to bring health care services closer to the people. The sub centre would be beneficial to the people of the adjoining Godapara areas as it would provide basic health care services at their doorstep saving them time from commuting to  the main PHC in Dainadubi, Sangma added.

The Ayushman Bharat Health & Wellness  centre would cater basic health services such as OPD services, Ante Natal care, screening of non communicable diseases etc,.

North Garo Hills’ deputy commissioner, AK Singh speaking as the guest of honour during the programme lauded the Health department for launching of the new sub centre and further appealed before the gathering for cooperation and maximum utilisation of the health & wellness centre.

AK Singh also highlighted the importance of the seven steps of handwashing necessary for preventing many communicable disease.

Medical officers who spoke during the programme were Dr PR Sangma, DM&HO Resubelpara, Dr NR Marak, Dr Rezia Sangma and other Medical officials of North Garo Hills district.

