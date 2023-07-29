Dilma Urban Health & Wellness Centre inaugurated in Mendipathar

- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 28: Mendipathar MLA and adviser to the government on power department inaugurated Dilma Urban Health & Wellness Centre Mendipathar, in North Garo Hills on Friday.

The functioning of the newly launched Dilma Urban Health & Wellness centre, Mendipathar is an expansion of the existing medical institutions in the area catering to the health and medical needs of the people, cited Mendipathar MLA, Marthon J Sangma.

- Advertisement -

He was addressing the gathering as the chief guest during the inaugural ceremony of the Dilma urban health & wellness centre in Mendipathar.

“People can now approach the centre for emergencies, treatment and avail free essential medicine where also first level care of any health condition would be administered”, he added.

- Advertisement -

Encouraging the gathering to make use of the centre, Sangma said that the centre was the asset of the public and therefore should utilise it for their own welfare.

Additional deputy commissioner, NGH, Kapil Koch in his speech said that the urban health and wellness centre is a scheme under the Ayushman Bharat with the objective to bring comprehensive primary health care services with a focus to wellness closer to the community.

Measures to reduce maternal and infant mortality rate; awareness on teenage pregnancy among other issues were deliberated simultaneously during the programme.

It may be mentioned that earlier on Wednesday deputy speaker & Resubelpara MLA, Timothy D Shira had inaugurated the urban health and wellness centres at Babukona and Bangalmura respectively. The scheme has been sanctioned under Ayushman Bharat.

DM&HO, Dr Sombari Boro, Sordar of Dilma Village were among others who spoke during the programme.