Massive Landslide in Nagaland Shuts Down NH-2, Stranding Traffic Between Nagaland-Manipur

KOHIMA, JUNE 2: Heavy rain over the last few days has led to a massive landslide adjacent to Kisama village in Nagaland, causing considerable subsidence of the road along National Highway-2 (NH-2), mere meters away from the Naga Heritage Village exit. The landslide has caused a huge section of the highway to cave in, essentially blocking traffic on this important interstate route between Nagaland and Manipur.

Preliminary reports show that a truck was carried away by the debris in the landslide. Yet, authorities are still trying to verify if there have been any fatalities. The situation is tense with a number of vehicles—especially heavy good trucks bound for Manipur—stranded on either side of the broken highway, with no plausible detour currently existing in the affected zone.

The landslide has caused huge inconvenience for travelers and transporters, who are now facing prolonged delays and logistical issues. The affected stretch of NH-2 is a vital transport link, and its closure is likely to have a cascading effect on trade and movement in the region.

Local authorities have reached the location to evaluate damage. Repair operations are likely to begin when weather conditions improve and it is considered safe for construction workers to undertake repairs. Meanwhile, motorists have been strongly advised against using the road and to contact local sources for information on road condition and potential diversions.

