34.3 C
Guwahati
Monday, June 2, 2025
type here...

Massive Landslide in Nagaland Shuts Down NH-2, Stranding Traffic Between Nagaland-Manipur

Northeast
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT DIGITAL

KOHIMA, JUNE 2: Heavy rain over the last few days has led to a massive landslide adjacent to Kisama village in Nagaland, causing considerable subsidence of the road along National Highway-2 (NH-2), mere meters away from the Naga Heritage Village exit. The landslide has caused a huge section of the highway to cave in, essentially blocking traffic on this important interstate route between Nagaland and Manipur.

- Advertisement -

Preliminary reports show that a truck was carried away by the debris in the landslide. Yet, authorities are still trying to verify if there have been any fatalities. The situation is tense with a number of vehicles—especially heavy good trucks bound for Manipur—stranded on either side of the broken highway, with no plausible detour currently existing in the affected zone.

Related Posts:

The landslide has caused huge inconvenience for travelers and transporters, who are now facing prolonged delays and logistical issues. The affected stretch of NH-2 is a vital transport link, and its closure is likely to have a cascading effect on trade and movement in the region.

Local authorities have reached the location to evaluate damage. Repair operations are likely to begin when weather conditions improve and it is considered safe for construction workers to undertake repairs. Meanwhile, motorists have been strongly advised against using the road and to contact local sources for information on road condition and potential diversions.

View all stories
15 Best Places To Visit In Northeast India During The Monsoon
15 Best Places To Visit In Northeast India During The Monsoon
7 Magical Monsoon Getaways In India For Nature Lovers
7 Magical Monsoon Getaways In India For Nature Lovers
5 Hidden Hill Stations Near Shillong You Should Explore
5 Hidden Hill Stations Near Shillong You Should Explore
Shilpa Shetty Redefines Elegance with Modern Ethnic Flair
Shilpa Shetty Redefines Elegance with Modern Ethnic Flair
10 Most Expensive Trees in the World And Why They’re Worth a Fortune
10 Most Expensive Trees in the World And Why They’re Worth a Fortune

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam Minister Reviews Flood Relief in Guwahati, ₹4 Lakh Ex Gratia...

The Hills Times -
15 Best Places To Visit In Northeast India During The Monsoon 7 Magical Monsoon Getaways In India For Nature Lovers 5 Hidden Hill Stations Near Shillong You Should Explore Shilpa Shetty Redefines Elegance with Modern Ethnic Flair 10 Most Expensive Trees in the World And Why They’re Worth a Fortune