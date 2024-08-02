Massive seizure of smuggled goods in July

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, Aug 1: To tackle illegal infiltration and trans-border crime, the Border Security Force (BSF) in Tripura has implemented a comprehensive strategy, enhancing troop deployment in vulnerable border areas.

According to a recent press release issued by BSF, Patel Piyush Purushottam Das, IPS, Inspector General of BSF Tripura, has instructed all field commanders to increase cooperation with various agencies, including Tripura Police, Tripura State Rifles (TSR), Government Railway Police (GRP), Railway Protection Force (RPF), Customs, and the Forest Department. These efforts are aimed at sharing intelligence and conducting joint operations both along the border and within the state.

“The BSF has bolstered its presence in areas susceptible to smuggling and infiltration, utilizing advanced technology such as Hand Held Thermal Imagers and drones to enhance surveillance. Joint operations are being conducted in collaboration with other agencies, and mobile check posts have been established at key transit points like railway stations, bus stands, and interstate checkpoints”, the press release reads.

It’s said that given the current situation in Bangladesh, the BSF is closely monitoring developments and maintaining strong coordination with the Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB). During July 2024, multiple high-level meetings were held, including an Inspector General BSF-Region Commander level conference, four Commandant-level flag meetings, and 150 Company Commander/BOP level meetings. Special coordinated patrols have been conducted jointly by the BSF and BGB in vulnerable border areas, enhancing mutual trust and cooperation. Notably, these efforts facilitated the safe return of over 900 students from Bangladesh through the Tripura border.

“The BSF’s commitment to a Non-Lethal Strategy has successfully thwarted numerous smuggling and infiltration attempts. In July 2024, 56 incidents involving non-lethal weapons were reported, with over 70 rounds fired to deter criminal activities. Reports indicate that six trans-border criminals sustained injuries during these incidents. During this period, the BSF seized contraband worth over Rs 4 crore. The confiscated items included 84.6 tons of sugar, 12,692 yaba tablets, 360 kg of ganja, 5,669 bottles of codeine-based syrup, and 180 cattle. Additionally, 77 illegal migrants (71 Bangladeshi nationals and six Rohingya migrants), 23 Indian nationals involved in smuggling, and eight touts facilitating illegal migration were apprehended. In collaboration with the Forest Department, 76,000 ganja plants were destroyed”, it said.

The Inspector General reaffirmed the BSF’s unwavering commitment to securing the Tripura border and curbing all forms of trans-border crime and infiltration.