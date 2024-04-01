RPF recoveres Ganja worth over Rs. 9 Lakhs at Agartala station

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 31: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of NF Railway, during their drive against anti-social trade and activities within railway territory recovered ganja weighing above 91 kgs that worth around Rs.9.19 lakhs approximately. The contraband item was recovered during regular checks and drives conducted on March 27 and 28 in different trains and at stations over NF Railway by RPF.

On March 28, a joint team of RPF and GRP/ Agartala with IT Cell/ Lumding during regular checks and drive at Agartala railway station apprehended 2 persons. The team seized 39 kgs of ganja that worth Rs 3.90 lakhs (approx) which were kept concealed in four bags. In another incident on the same day, RPF team of Rangiya recovered 15.5 kgs unclaimed ganja that worth Rs. 1.55 lakhs (approx) from train No 12520 DN (Agartala – LokmanyaTilak) Express. Later, the apprehended person along with the recovered ganja was handed over to respective GRP post of Agartala&Rangiya for further course of action.

Similarly, on March 27, RPF team of Agartala and Dharmanagar while conducting regular checks at their respective railway stations, recovered around 37.4 kgs of ganja. One person was apprehended in connection to the incident at Agartala railway station while the recovery at Dharmanagar station went unclaimed. The recovered contraband goods were to worth above Rs. 3.74 lakhs (approx). Later both the recoveries and the apprehended person were handed over to their respective GRP post of Agartala & Dharmanagar for further course of action.

Besides, curbing the trade of illicit drugs and items RPF of NFR also conducts various drives against other criminal activities within railway premises. In an incident at Dimapur railway station on March 26, RPF team of Dimapur post apprehendedone person involved in activities related to sedating rail passengers. The team recovered 20 nos. of suspected sedative drugs along with biscuit packets, cash, cold drink bottle and a phone from the possession of the apprehended person. Later the person was handed over to GRP/Dimapurfor further course of action.