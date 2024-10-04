Meaning of corruption and BJP is same: Tripura CPI(M) leader

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, Oct 3: CPI(M) state committee secretary Jitendra Chaudhury on Thursday said that the meaning of corruption and BJP is the same.

Addressing a massive rally in Agartala protesting the misrule of the BJP government, the Jitendra who is also MLA said that corruption and BJP are synonymous.

“The words may be different, but the meanings are the same. From the block level to everywhere, there is corruption. People are in distress, and development has collapsed. This government is deeply mired in corruption,” he said.

He claimed that in the last six months, over 50 murders have taken place, and not a single culprit has been arrested. However, those arrested have easily obtained bail.

“In the last six years, there have been over 1,300 incidents, including attacks on women and children, rape, gang rape, murder, kidnapping, and more. Wherever these incidents are occurring, the main culprits are BJP karyakartas. Whenever an FIR is filed, the police are instructed to stop investigating and refrain from taking action against them. The BJP government is not taking any steps to stop crimes,” he said.

The CPIM leader also claimed that a recent research report indicated that while the central government spends 4% of its budget on the police, in Tripura, it is around 7%, which is nearly double.

“Despite such heavy spending, criminals are roaming freely, and women remain unsafe. Just to stay in power, the BJP has turned elections into a farce, using criminals to prevent opposition candidates from filing nominations. This is why no steps are being taken to arrest criminals. Not only has law and order deteriorated, but the state’s economy has also collapsed. We are demanding 200 man-days in MGNREGA, ₹600 wages, and the filling of vacant posts. The BJP formed the government by making fake and false promises. Now, all permanent jobs are being converted into contractual ones. These jobs offer no leave, no pension, and no gratuity. The youth are being deprived of everything. All essential departments, including education, health, and agriculture, have many vacant posts. Double engine government, where are your promises?” said Chaudhury.