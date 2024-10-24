Tripura LoP seeks Governor’s intervention in MBB University recruitment scandal

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, Oct 23: Leader of Opposition in Tripura, Jitendra Chaudhury, has called for the intervention of Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu in what he claims to be an illegal and unjust recruitment process at Maharaja Bir Bikram University (MBBU), Agartala.

In a letter addressed to the Governor on Wednesday, Chaudhury, who also serves as the state secretary of the CPI(M), raised serious concerns about violations of recruitment standards and University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations under the leadership of Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Satyadeo Poddar.

According to Chaudhury, MBB University, established in 2015 as Tripura’s State Public University, is facing potential reputational harm due to irregularities in its recent hiring practices. The university had advertised 14 teaching positions across various departments, but the process soon became mired in controversy. Chaudhury pointed out that with the Vice-Chancellor’s term set to expire in December 2024, there are concerns that he is rushing the recruitment process without adhering to proper norms.

He further referenced a directive from the Department of Higher Education, issued on March 6, 2020, which specifically restricts outgoing Vice-Chancellors from conducting recruitment two months before their term’s conclusion. Chaudhury alleged that despite this, Prof. Poddar has pressed forward, disregarding these regulations.

Additionally, the screening of candidates has also been called into question. External experts were brought in to review applications, in line with UGC guidelines, but reports indicate that the Vice-Chancellor was dissatisfied with their evaluations and sought to bypass their recommendations.

Chaudhury urged the Governor to step in and halt these irregularities, asserting that immediate action is essential to safeguard the university’s future and ensure a fair, transparent hiring process.

“Your intervention is extremely needed to prevent the institution from falling prey to such illicit activities and promote a sustainable educational environment in the state,” Chaudhury wrote in his appeal to the Governor.

The controversy surrounding MBB University’s recruitment process has sparked widespread concern across academic and political circles in the state, raising questions about the integrity of the university’s administration.