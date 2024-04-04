21 C
Meeting held to access preparedness ahead of LS polls

Updated:
KOHIMA, April 3: In a bid to ensure free, fair and inducement free election in Nagaland, the commissioner and returning officer of Nagaland Parliamentary constituency, Sushil Kumar Patel along with a team of election observers convened a significant meeting with contesting candidates and political parties in Kohima on Wednesday.

The meeting served as a platform for open discussion on various issues pertinent to the electoral process.

Present at the meeting were general observers Avinash Champawat and P. Ramesh, police observer Sukesh Kumar Jain and expenditure observers Vivek Chauhan and Satya Batra.

Key topics addressed during the meeting included the handling of postal ballots, vehicle permissions for election-related activities, and the role of stakeholders in upholding democratic values. The commissioner and returning officer provided insights into the procedures for handling different types of postal ballots and clarified protocols regarding vehicle permissions.

It was reiterated about importance of conducting elections in a free, fair and inducement free election, emphasizing the need for all stakeholders to adhere strictly to the code of conduct and ethical guidelines to ensure the integrity of the electoral process.

During the meeting, candidates and political party representatives voiced their concerns and sought clarifications on various issues and same was clarified.

The meeting concluded on a positive note, with stakeholders reaffirming their collaboration to ensure a smooth and successful conduct of the upcoming elections in Nagaland. (NNN)

