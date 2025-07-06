Meeting with Amit Shah later this month on implementation of Tiprasa Accord: Pradyot

AGARTALA, July 5: Tipra Motha Party (TMP) supremo Pradyot Debbarma on Saturday said a meeting will be held with Union Home Minister Amit Shah later this month on the implementation of the Tiprasa Accord.

The statement came hours after party MLA Rajit Debbarma threatened to pull out of the BJP-led coalition government in Tripura over the delay in the implementation of the Tiprasa Accord, inked with the Centre and the state government last year for the development of the indigenous people.

“I don’t know about the statement made by our MLA Ranjit Debbarma, but I will surely talk to him. Today, I had a conversation with Chief Minister Manik Saha, and I told him that it has been 18 months since the Tiprasa Accord was signed,” Pradyot Debbarma told reporters.

“If MLA Debbarma spoke about withdrawing support from the government, it would be out of frustration because a sense of genuine frustration and insecurity is prevailing in the rural areas,” he said.

He said the CM gives due importance to the sentiments of the indigenous people, and assured that he will raise the concerns of the TMP at the right platform.

“There will be a high-level meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi later this month on the implementation of the Tiprasa Accord. Since the CM gave assurances, we must wait for that,” he said.

Voicing concern over illegal immigration, the TMP chief claimed that people from Bangladesh were still entering the state and trying to settle here, which was creating insecurity among the indigenous people.

Earlier, Ranjit Debbarma said the party was ready to withdraw support from the Manik Saha government for not fulfilling the promises regarding the Tiprasa Accord.

Even if the TMP withdraws support, the BJP-led government will be comfortably in power as it has 33 MLAs in the 60-member House, besides having the backing of an IPFT legislator.

The TMP has 13 lawmakers, while the opposition CPI(M) has 10 and Congress three MLAs. (PTI)