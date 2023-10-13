Megha Kayak Festival in M’laya attracts sports enthusiasts

SHILLONG, Oct 12: The excitement is climaxing as the much

anticipated Megha Kayak Festival is going to start on

Thursday at the Shillong Whitewater Village in Umtham,

Meghalaya.

This marks the sixth edition of the festival, bringing together

the thrill of kayaking and the breathtaking beauty of

Meghalaya’s Umtrew river.

The Megha Kayak Festival promises to test kayakers’ skills

and courage as they navigate the stunning river with its

twists and turns, creating unforgettable moments.

Organised by the Ri Bhoi Water Sports & Tourism

Corporation Society Limited and proudly sponsored by

the department of sports and youth affairs, Government of

Meghalaya, this year’s festival has also partnered with

the Indian Kayaking and Canoeing Association (IKCA) to make

it even more remarkable.

The festival offers an exciting array of events under the two

formats- Down River Sprint and the Canoe Slalom Cross,

across different categories catering to men and women of

diverse age groups and expertise. Athletes competing in the

intermediate category should register on October 11, and the

general registration desk at Shillong White Water Village will

be open from 1 pm of October 12.

The Megha Kayak Festival aspires to be the largest festival of

its kind in the Indian subcontinent, including a significant

representation from India and Nepal. Over the years, this

grand event has promoted adventure tourism and positioned

Meghalaya as a leading water sports destination on the

global stage.

An exceptional feature of the Megha Kayak Festival is its

commitment to encouraging female participation in

adventure sports. Given Meghalaya’s rich feminine cultural

heritage, it is well-positioned to lead the way. The prize

money under every category has been kept the same for

both men and women.

This year’s Megha Kayak Festival promises to be an

unforgettable adventure, combining the thrill of water sports

with the natural splendour of Meghalaya. Participants and

spectators alike can look forward to a unique experience.

(NNN)