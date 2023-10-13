Megha Kayak Festival in M’laya attracts sports enthusiasts

SHILLONG, Oct 12: The excitement is climaxing as the much
anticipated Megha Kayak Festival is going to start on
Thursday at the Shillong Whitewater Village in Umtham,
Meghalaya.
This marks the sixth edition of the festival, bringing together
the thrill of kayaking and the breathtaking beauty of
Meghalaya’s Umtrew river.
The Megha Kayak Festival promises to test kayakers’ skills
and courage as they navigate the stunning river with its
twists and turns, creating unforgettable moments.
Organised by the Ri Bhoi Water Sports & Tourism
Corporation Society Limited and proudly sponsored by
the department of sports and youth affairs, Government of
Meghalaya, this year’s festival has also partnered with
the Indian Kayaking and Canoeing Association (IKCA) to make
it even more remarkable.
The festival offers an exciting array of events under the two
formats- Down River Sprint and the Canoe Slalom Cross,
across different categories catering to men and women of
diverse age groups and expertise. Athletes competing in the
intermediate category should register on October 11, and the
general registration desk at Shillong White Water Village will
be open from 1 pm of October 12.
The Megha Kayak Festival aspires to be the largest festival of
its kind in the Indian subcontinent, including a significant
representation from India and Nepal. Over the years, this
grand event has promoted adventure tourism and positioned
Meghalaya as a leading water sports destination on the
global stage.
An exceptional feature of the Megha Kayak Festival is its
commitment to encouraging female participation in
adventure sports. Given Meghalaya’s rich feminine cultural
heritage, it is well-positioned to lead the way. The prize
money under every category has been kept the same for
both men and women.
This year’s Megha Kayak Festival promises to be an
unforgettable adventure, combining the thrill of water sports
with the natural splendour of Meghalaya. Participants and
spectators alike can look forward to a unique experience.
