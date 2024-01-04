Meghalaya bags 2nd runner up position in ODOP Awards

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 3: Meghalaya has achieved the second runner up position at the ODOP Awards, 2023. State chief minister Conrad Sangma made this announcement in a post on ‘X’ on Wednesday.

- Advertisement -

The state has bagged the award for its efforts in promoting the One District One Product (OPOD) initiative. The OPOD Awards, 2023 was organized by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade under the Union ministry of commerce and industry.

“Meghalaya was declared 2nd Runner Up in the ODOP Awards 2023 organised by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade. The award is in recognition for our state’s efforts in promoting the One District One Product (ODOP) initiative,” Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma said in a post on ‘X’.

The ODOP is an initiative of the central government to facilitate and promote balanced regional development across all districts of the country. It aims to select, brand, and promote one product from each district of the country to attract investment to enhance manufacturing and exports as well as generate employment opportunities in the district. The initiative also aims at ensuring holistic socio-economic growth across all regions and providing an ecosystem for innovation and use of technology at the district level to make them competitive at the domestic and international market.

Sangma also said that the state is promoting its One District One Product initiative through mission mode programmes, unique brand creation, GI tagging and marketing initiatives, thus enabling the products produced in different districts to be globally competitive.

- Advertisement -

He also said that the award also reflects his government’s commitment towards ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharat’ or self-reliance through innovation, quality assurance and global collaborations.

“The award received by the State highlights the Government of Meghalaya’s commitment towards Aatma Nirbhar Bharat by building agri value chains through innovation, quality assurance, and global collaborations enabling our unique produces to reach both domestic and international markets,” the CM said on ‘X’.

He also expressed his gratitude to the Union ministry of commerce and industry for their constant support and recognizing the efforts of the state.