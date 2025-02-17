Meghalaya: Bernard Marak Slams Delay in Agreed Text for Settlement, Alleges Congress, NPP Sabotage

HT Digital

SHILLONG, Feb 17: BJP District Council Member (MDC) from Tura, Bernard N. Marak, has expressed concern over the prolonged delay in implementing the Agreed Text for Settlement (ATS), an agreement signed between the Centre, the State, and ANVC groups during former Home Minister Rajnath Singh’s tenure.

Speaking to the media, Marak claimed, “While the BJP-led central government finalized the agreement within six months of taking office, the Congress-led state government stalled the process for over a decade.” He also accused the current NPP-led government of following the same path, further delaying implementation.

The ATS aimed to strengthen the Autonomous District Councils (ADCs) through amendments to the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution. However, Marak alleged that Congress and the NPP deliberately sabotaged the agreement, working against the interests of tribal communities. He labeled the two parties “anti-tribal” and “anti-Hill people,” accusing them of obstructing the agreement while benefiting from central funds meant for the ADCs.

Although the ATS was signed in 2014, Marak argued that little effort has been made to empower the ADCs. He pointed out that none of the 13 designated departments have been transferred to the councils, no financial assistance has been provided, and no meetings have been held on the agreement in the past five years.

He further alleged that the state government diverted funds earmarked for ADCs to state departments instead. Marak claimed that despite financial packages being granted to ADCs under the agreement, ruling party leaders misused the funds through contractors, completing only a few projects.

Marak stated that he would soon present a detailed report on pending projects, fund misappropriation, and deliberate implementation delays to central leaders. He also expressed frustration over the pending 125th amendment to the Sixth Schedule, blaming the state government for its reluctance to advance the process.