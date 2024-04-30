Meghalaya: BJP MLA condemns bomb attack at deputy CM’s home

SHILLONG, April 29: BJP MLA Sanbor Shullai has condemned the recent petrol bomb attack at deputy chief minister Sniawbhalang Dhar’s residence.

In a statement issued on Monday, Shullai highlighted that such a practice of creating fear psychosis among the residents is uncalled for.

- Advertisement -

Shullai said that the government should not bow down to any pressure and that being in charge of state administration it should deal with the prevailing situation with an iron fist so that no further escalation in security breach happens.

“BJP will not tolerate any practice of hate crime in society. No holy book or any religious faith advocates murder of innocent lives. Police authorities should be allowed to do their job and the law should take its natural course in delivery of justice to those affected. No organisation in their right mind should shield such individuals who are involved in heinous crimes in the society,” he added.

Shullai said, “We are very much protected under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution of India, so as an indigenous community we should not be misguided due to false propaganda spread by a few vested hate minds. In a democratic country where freedom of expression is allowed constitutionally, we as responsible citizens should not misuse it. Can those responsible compare our situation with neighbouring countries where no one is even allowed to protest? I believe that any form of protest should be peaceful in nature without affecting the lives of ordinary citizens.”

“We should clearly understand that tourism is a major state industry and that thousands of lives are dependent on it directly and indirectly. Such developments will only prove a hindrance to its further growth and development besides denting the economic development,” he added.

- Advertisement -

Shullai suggested that all political parties including the opposition should come forward and make sure that the law of the state doesn’t take a back seat and that violence of any form should be stopped at its very onset to make sure the peaceful fabric of the state is not disrupted.

“We cannot be mute spectators every time and be controlled by anti-social elements. Let those involved be booked as per the provisions of law and the government should initiate all the necessary steps to ensure justice is delivered. The government has the mandate of the people and is the custodian of the state so it should restore the sense of security across the citizens of the state and that it has not lost control of the state to a few anti-social elements,” he said. (NNN)