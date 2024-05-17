Torrential Rain in Guwahati Uproots Massive Tree, Causes Traffic Snarl

HT Digital,

Guwahati, May 17: A sudden downpour hit Guwahati on Friday evening, resulting in the uprooting of a massive tree in the Geetanagar area, which subsequently caused significant traffic disruptions.

Reports indicate that the tree was uprooted in a short span of time due to the intense rainfall accompanied by strong winds and thunder. Additionally, an electricity pole was also uprooted during the storm.

The incident led to a severe traffic jam near the Geetanagar field, where the tree fell. Eyewitnesses reported that the tree landed on a parked vehicle, causing extensive damage. Further assessments of the damage are anticipated.

In the wake of the storm, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Guwahati issued a warning for thunderstorms and lightning, with gusty winds expected to reach speeds of 30 to 40 kilometers per hour. These conditions are likely to occur in isolated areas across Assam and Meghalaya.

