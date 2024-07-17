29 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, July 17, 2024
type here...

Meghalaya CM discusses water security and sanitation projects with Jal Shakti minister

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI, July 16: Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma held a courtesy meeting with officials of the Ministry of Jal Shakti here and discussed projects and initiatives aimed at improving water security and sanitation in the state.

Key topics of the meeting included the Jal Jeevan Mission, Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin), Dam Rehabilitation and Improvement Project (DRIP), and flood disaster management. These discussions are pivotal for the state’s ongoing efforts to enhance water supply, sanitation, and disaster response capabilities, officials said, adding that the DRIP was a central point of discussion.

- Advertisement -

This project is essential for repairing and improving old and hazardous dams, thereby strengthening water security and supply in the region. The initiative aims to ensure the safety and functionality of dams, which are critical to the state’s water management infrastructure, officials said.

Flood disaster management was another critical issue addressed during the meeting. Effective strategies and measures for quick and efficient relief operations in the flood-affected areas were discussed, they said. (PTI)

9 Exotic Summer Vacation Destinations In India
9 Exotic Summer Vacation Destinations In India
Top 7 Largest Rivers In South India
Top 7 Largest Rivers In South India
T20 World Cup: Top 5 bowlers with the lowest economy min 20 overs
T20 World Cup: Top 5 bowlers with the lowest economy min 20 overs
2024 Paris Olympics: India’s Top 10 Medal Hopes
2024 Paris Olympics: India’s Top 10 Medal Hopes
A Chai Lover’s Dream Vacation: Explore India’s Best Tea Plantation Homestays
A Chai Lover’s Dream Vacation: Explore India’s Best Tea Plantation Homestays
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Two judges from Manipur appointed to Supreme Court

The Hills Times -
9 Exotic Summer Vacation Destinations In India Top 7 Largest Rivers In South India T20 World Cup: Top 5 bowlers with the lowest economy min 20 overs 2024 Paris Olympics: India’s Top 10 Medal Hopes A Chai Lover’s Dream Vacation: Explore India’s Best Tea Plantation Homestays