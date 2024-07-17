Meghalaya CM discusses water security and sanitation projects with Jal Shakti minister

NEW DELHI, July 16: Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma held a courtesy meeting with officials of the Ministry of Jal Shakti here and discussed projects and initiatives aimed at improving water security and sanitation in the state.

Key topics of the meeting included the Jal Jeevan Mission, Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin), Dam Rehabilitation and Improvement Project (DRIP), and flood disaster management. These discussions are pivotal for the state’s ongoing efforts to enhance water supply, sanitation, and disaster response capabilities, officials said, adding that the DRIP was a central point of discussion.

This project is essential for repairing and improving old and hazardous dams, thereby strengthening water security and supply in the region. The initiative aims to ensure the safety and functionality of dams, which are critical to the state’s water management infrastructure, officials said.

Flood disaster management was another critical issue addressed during the meeting. Effective strategies and measures for quick and efficient relief operations in the flood-affected areas were discussed, they said. (PTI)