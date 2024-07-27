29 C
Saturday, July 27, 2024
Meghalaya DCs, SPs spokespersons for district admin matters

SHILLONG, July 26: The Meghalaya government has notified the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and Superintendents of Police (SPs) as spokesperson for matters concerning district administration and law and order in their respective districts.

A notification issued by the commissioner & secretary in-charge Information & Public Relations department, Vijay Kumar Mantri on July 24 said, “In pursuance of Para 5.3 of the Meghalaya Public Communication Policy, 2024, the Governor of Meghalaya is pleased to notify the deputy commissioners as spokesperson for matters concerning district administration and the Superintendent of Police for law and order in their respective districts with responsibility – to disseminate relevant information through media or otherwise in regards to issue relating to the district, to respond promptly to media enquiries and to issue press releases or press statements wherever necessary.” (NNN)

