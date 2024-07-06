Meghalaya gets 44% excess rains in a month

SHILLONG, July 5: Meghalaya received 44 per cent excess rains in the last one month, causing large-scale damage to public infrastructure and upending the lives of people, officials said on Friday.

The state received 117.32 cm of rain between June 1 and July 3, which is 44 per cent more than normal, a senior disaster management official said.

“The southern districts of the state are the worst affected,” he said.

“The government is monitoring the situation. The monsoon rains have damaged infrastructure, triggered landslides and flash floods, and fell trees, besides causing other damages,” he added.

Chief Secretary DP Wahlang chaired a high-level meeting, reviewing the situation on the ground and the preparations to tackle them, the official said.

“The chief secretary informed the meeting that Rs 13.5 crore has been allocated to handle immediate relief operations,” he said.

Most of the roads that were damaged have been restored, and measures were being taken to bring back normalcy, the official said.

Wahlang specifically requested the deputy commissioners to provide updates on road connectivity, damage to houses and the allocation of relief funds. He also expressed satisfaction and appreciation for the efforts made so far.

He emphasised the importance of remaining vigilant regarding local issues arising from the rains. He noted that the chief minister is concerned not only about landslides, but also about the impact on roads due to the rainfall.

Furthermore, he urged local engineers to stay vigilant and respond promptly to mitigate any issues caused by the heavy rainfall. (PTI/NNN)