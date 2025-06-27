35.4 C
Guwahati
Friday, June 27, 2025
type here...

Meghalaya Government Calls for Unity Amid Fresh Border Tensions with Assam

Northeast
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

SHILLONG, JUNE 27: The government of Meghalaya has called for civil society organizations and pressure groups to come together to settle sensitive and age-old matters such as the border dispute with Assam. The call follows a recent incident at Lapalang village, West Jaintia Hills, where people from Assam’s Karbi Anglong district allegedly planted trees in a disputed region, leading to a confrontation.

- Advertisement -

The tension heighten when the local villagers dug up the saplings and demolished temporary sheds, prompting Assam Police to reportedly use tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse the Meghalaya side crowd.

Related Posts:

In the face of its criticism for mishandling the event, the MDA government justified its course of action. Meghalaya Tourism Minister and government spokesperson Paul Lyngdoh pointed out that the officials, magistrates, and police officials were on hand to avoid further commotion and maintain public safety. He denied accusations by some NGOs of government lethargy, claiming that both Deputy Chief Ministers in charge of Home and Urban Affairs had been kept updated. Emphasizing the call for unity, Lyngdoh urged civil society not to politicize the matter, declaring that cooperation, and not confrontation, was essential in the settling of such longstanding conflicts.

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong admitted that Assam has committed a “slight mistake” by failing to inform Meghalaya of the plantation drive in the disputed area, as is mandatory under the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) entered between the two states. According to the MoU, prior notification is compulsory before undertaking any development, plantation, or construction work in disputed areas.

Tynsong stated that the situation in Lapalang has since returned to normal and the administration of the West Jaintia Hills has been instructed to remain vigilant and have close coordination with its counterpart in Karbi Anglong. He affirmed that the Meghalaya Chief Minister had already broached the issue with the Assam Chief Minister and that the state would submit a formal protest in order to avoid such occurrences in the future.

View all stories
Top 8 Monsoon Gateway In South India
Top 8 Monsoon Gateway In South India
India’s Top 10 Eco Tourism Spots Rich In Wildlife
India’s Top 10 Eco Tourism Spots Rich In Wildlife
10 Places In India To See Snowfall In Summer
10 Places In India To See Snowfall In Summer
5 Must-Watch TVF Shows To Binge While You Wait For Panchayat Season 4
5 Must-Watch TVF Shows To Binge While You Wait For Panchayat Season 4
Top 8 Waterfalls That Look Beautiful During Summer In India
Top 8 Waterfalls That Look Beautiful During Summer In India

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Mizoram Authorities Destroy Drugs Worth Over ₹34 Crore on Anti-Drug Day

The Hills Times -
Top 8 Monsoon Gateway In South India India’s Top 10 Eco Tourism Spots Rich In Wildlife 10 Places In India To See Snowfall In Summer 5 Must-Watch TVF Shows To Binge While You Wait For Panchayat Season 4 Top 8 Waterfalls That Look Beautiful During Summer In India