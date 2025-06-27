35.4 C
Alarming Surge in Japanese Encephalitis Cases in Assam

By The Hills Times
GUWAHATI, JUNE 27: The state is also witnessing a disturbing rise in Japanese Encephalitis (JE) cases, and health authorities are on their toes. A total of 32 patients already have been admitted with the disease and are being monitored under constant medical supervision at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

The situation has become even more serious with the confirmation of four deaths due to JE at the hospital, and medical professionals and government officials are now in urgent concern.

Japanese Encephalitis, a mosquito-transmitted viral disease, mostly targets the brain and is lethal if not given immediate treatment. With the recent outbreak, health officials are calling on the public to adopt stringent preventive measures like using mosquito nets, removing water accumulation sites, and practicing cleanliness to stop the spread of the illness.

Mass panic set in the town of Baihata Chariali when a case of JE was confirmed in a neighboring village. As a reaction, people of the area held an emergency awareness meeting to educate the masses about the disease and protection measures. People also cried out to the government for immediate action and more stringent preventive measures to control the outbreak.

The epidemic has also highlighted the spread of unscrupulous pig farms in the area. Many villagers have been concerned that such farms, typically established by unemployed youth, do not maintain proper hygiene standards. Despite repeated complaints, many such farms are reportedly continuing to violate safety standards, thereby increasing the risk of JE transmission. Since pigs are recognized as amplifying hosts for the JE virus, locals have appealed to all pig farmers to embrace scientific and hygienic pig rearing practices.

Mizoram Authorities Destroy Drugs Worth Over ₹34 Crore on Anti-Drug Day

