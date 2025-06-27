35.4 C
Train Services on Lumding-Badarpur Line Expected to Resume Soon After Landslide Disruption

HT DIGITAL

LUMDING, JUNE 27: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) is progressing fast to resume train services on the Lumding-Badarpur Hill sector, which suffered heavily due to a recent landslide.

The route disruption, resulting from continuous heavy rains, was caused by damage to approximately 100 meters of railway track close to a slope which collapsed mere 15 meters away from the line. The landslide has resulted in the cancellation and partial suspension of several trains, upsetting crucial rail connectivity to the Barak Valley and Tripura.

Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, NFR’s Chief Public Relations Officer, informed that joint restoration operations are ongoing in full force, with the aim of restoring train services by Monday. A high-level meeting was held on June 24, which included the Assam Chief Secretary, the General Manager of NFR, senior officers of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), and other concerned agencies. In the meeting, a synchronized action plan was drawn up to drive the restoration process at a faster pace.

In order to step up the restoration process, over 25 heavy machinery units, such as excavators, JCBs, and dumpers, have been deployed to the affected area. Around 200 personnel are laboring day and night to repair the damaged section. Authorities are hopeful that if the weather continues to be favorable, routine train services on this vital route will resume as planned.

