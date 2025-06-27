35.4 C
Vehicle Lifter Caught Red-Handed in Manipur, Stolen Two-Wheeler Recovered

Northeast
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT DIGITAL

THOUBAL, JUNE 27: In a successful raid, the anti-vehicle lifting squad of the Manipur Police Commandos arrested a prime vehicle thief suspect and retrieved a stolen Honda Activa from Thoubal district on Thursday, police confirmed on Friday. On a tip-off, commandos of the Thoubal police station, assisted by local residents, picked up the accused while he was attempting to steal a vehicle from Babu Bazar in the south district.

The alleged thief has been named as Aribam Momo, alias Ithem, a 32-year-old from Sangaiyumpham Puleipokpi in Thoubal district. The police accused him of being directly involved in stealing two-wheelers in the southern area of the Imphal Valley, especially Thoubal and Kakching districts, in recent months.

At the time of arrest, officials seized an anti-lock jack, which the accused had reportedly used to defeat the electronic self-starter systems of scooters. A mat marshal green-coloured stolen Honda Activa 6G, which was earlier reported stolen from Thoubal Haokha, was also recovered from his possession.

Police revealed that the accused usually stole two-wheelers parked in public areas like markets, malls, and road sides. He would steal the vehicles and keep them hidden for some time before selling them in some other district. The police are still investigating and asked the public to be on the lookout and report any suspicious vehicle theft activity.

