Meghalaya government does not consider HNLC as ‘enemy’: Paul Lyngdoh

SHILLONG, Jan 25: Cabinet minister and Meghalaya government spokesperson, Paul Lyngdoh has said that the government does not see the Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) as an “enemy”.

He was responding to a question on the security arrangement made ahead of the Republic Day celebrations across the state especially in view of the recent decision of the HNLC to pull out of the peace talks with the government.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday after a cabinet meeting, which approved the Republic Day speech, Lyngdoh said that elaborate security arrangements will be made as per standard norms.

He however said that the law and order situation in the state is satisfactory and peaceful and that there is no need for any extra additional measures.

Lyngdoh also said that chief minister Conrad K Sangma and deputy chief minister in-charge of home, Prestone Tynsong had indicated that the doors are still open for negotiations with the HNLC, adding, “that will be reiterated formally in the Republic Day address.”

The minister said, “The law and order situation is very peaceful and we do not see HNLC as our enemy or enemy of the people. This is why we said our doors of negotiations are still open and that will in fact be emphasized in the Republic Day address.” (NNN)