Meghalaya Government Launches ‘CM ASSURE’ Scheme to Support Farmers

SHILLONG: The state government of Meghalaya has made a remarkable move in providing assistance to farmers who are financially under pressure due to market fluctuations by introducing the “CM ASSURE” scheme.

The initiative was announced by the Minister of Agriculture, Ampareen Lyngdoh, on March 6, 2025, in the Budget Session of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly. The scheme was introduced in light of the plummeting price of brooms, which has taken a big hit on those farmers who rely on this crop for their livelihood.

While making the address, Lyngdoh pointed out that the per quintal price of broom has plummeted considerably from Rs 12,188 in 2022-23 to Rs 4,685 in the present fiscal year. This more than 60% drop has resulted in enormous monetary burden on the farmers. And yet, while the price plummeted, broom production escalated from 66,831 metric tonnes in 2022-23 to 75,680 metric tonnes during 2023-24. Production estimates for the current year are still being completed, but the falling prices have sparked fears over the viability of broom farming in the state.

To meet this crisis, the Meghalaya government initiated the “CM ASSURE” scheme on January 10, 2025. Through this initiative, compensation will be given to farmers for their cost of cultivation while ensuring a marginal profit even when market prices fall. By doing so, the government hopes to reduce the financial risk taken by farmers and promote ongoing agricultural activity.

Alongside direct financial aid, the government is also initiating value addition techniques for broom grass. All these are focused on enhancing marketability of the product, having improved income earning opportunities for the farmers, as well as improving prices in the long term. Value addition improvement in agriculture has been viewed as a key activity to make agriculture a more viable and sustainable business in Meghalaya.

The minister also indicated that during 2024, the Meghalaya State Agricultural Marketing Board (MSAMB) had taken proactive initiatives by launching a procurement and aggregation scheme. Through this scheme, more than 500 metric tonnes of broom grass were procured at a fixed price higher than prevailing market prices. Through this scheme, much-needed relief was extended to farmers, with financial releases amounting to Rs 4.76 crore, benefiting hundreds of state cultivators.

The introduction of the “CM ASSURE” program highlights the Meghalaya government’s assurance of safeguarding its farm community from economic risk. Price stability guaranteed and financial support along with marketing efforts to farmers will help the state develop a stronger agricultural economy.