Meghalaya Government to Take Over Salary Payments of ADCs from November

HT DIGITAL

SHILLONG, AUGUST 26: Making a key decision to address the financial crises of Meghalaya’s three Autonomous District Councils (ADCs), Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Monday stated that the state government will assume the responsibility of paying their salaries from November onwards.

The move came after exhaustive deliberations with the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council during the day. Sangma pointed out that the Garo Hills council by itself needs more than ₹70 crore every year to pay its salaries, while its own revenue is below ₹30 crore. Alike financial struggles, he pointed out, are being encountered by the Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council as well, and to a smaller degree, the Khasi Hills council.

Terming the action “historic,” the Chief Minister said that the move would reduce the burden on the councils and enable them to focus on their developmental and cultural functions. “The ADCs are crucial institutions as protectors of tribal culture, traditions, and land-holding patterns. Our aim is simply to impart fiscal stability and facilitate on-time payment of salaries so that the councils can remain functional in line with the Constitution,” he asserted.

The ADCs, established under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, exercise legislative, administrative, and judicial power in respect of issues like land use, forest administration, village administration, traditional institutions, and preserving tribal customs.

Sangma further clarified that the government’s intervention would not interfere with the councils’ jurisdiction or daily functioning. To facilitate the process, a committee will be set up within 45 days to work out the modalities with all three councils.

He also informed that he had apprised Governor C H Vijayashankar of the decision and had taken his advice. “According to his instructions, the issue will be brought before the Cabinet tomorrow for clearance,” Sangma said.