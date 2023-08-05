Overseas nursing job fair opens new prospects for nurses in Meghalaya

SHILLONG, Aug 4: The Meghalaya state skill development society, in collaboration with the department of health & family welfare, government of Meghalaya, along with recruiting agencies Navis Human Resource Pvt Ltd, and NURSEDGE, Trained Nurse Association of India and Ajith Enterprise, successfully organised the Overseas Nursing Job Fair on Friday at the State Convention Center in Shillong.

The event was graced by the presence of chief minister of Meghalaya, Conrad K Sangma, Dr M Ampareen Lyngdoh, health & family welfare minister government of Meghalaya, Ramkumar S, IAS, secretary, health. Dr Joram Beda, IAS commissioner & secretary, health & family welfare department, government of meghalaya and other dignitaries.

Sangma emphasising the significance of global opportunities for the nursing community in Meghalaya said, “We believe that this initiative will not only benefit the nurses by offering them enriching career prospects in foreign countries but also contribute to enhancing the global reputation of the nursing community from Meghalaya. I am proud to share that we have more than 11,000 registered members in the Meghalaya nursing council. India is poised to supply over 40% of skilled labor for the next two to three decades, and we recognize the immense potential in our educated nurses within and outside the State. Our young population is eager for quality employment opportunities, and as a State, we are determined to skill our youth in various trades. Nursing is one such profession where there is a significant demand abroad. Countries like Japan, Singapore, Germany, Middle East, and Australia have over 10,000 nursing jobs waiting for skilled professionals. Today, we witness these countries presenting

their strengths and opportunities to our talented nurses. I assure you that all those selected will receive full support from the State. Salaries for these positions range from 1.3 to 2 lakh rupees, depending on the individual’s skill and experience. A substantial portion of this income can be sent back to families in Meghalaya, amounting to about Rs. 80,000 to 1 lakh. Even a short stay of 3-4 years abroad can lead to savings of around 20-25 lakh rupees. Additionally, we envision a thriving Meghalayan community outside the country, contributing positively to our economy, much like the examples set by States like Kerala, Andhra, Tamil Nadu, and Gujarat.”

He further added, ”In our commitment to our nurses’ growth, the State is ready to contribute significantly to their training expenses. We are willing to offer up to Rs. 50,000 per candidate. The Meghalaya Skill Development Society, in collaboration with the Labour Department and Health Department, is working tirelessly to make this opportunity a reality. Furthermore, we are exploring similar prospects for other sectors like construction, hospitality, BPO, and more.”

M Ampareen Lyngdoh, health & family welfare minister GoM, lauded the historic effort by the government and desired to organise a similar drive in Garo Hills, saying, ”Today marks a historic event, and I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the job providers for their invaluable participation. The decision to financially support each trainee nurse with Rs 50,000 is commendable, as it lightens their burden in pursuing this immense opportunity. To the students and nurses present, I urge you to work even harder, not to falter midway, but to seize and cherish this significant government-given chance. Our government’s ultimate goal is to create gainful employment

opportunities, and with this initiative, we are on the right path. We are committed to seeing this opportunity flourish, not only providing jobs but also securing livelihoods for all. I also call upon the directors to arrange recruitment in Garo Hills, broadening the scope of this endeavor. Lastly, I extend my heartfelt appreciation to all the dedicated officers who tirelessly contributed to the success of this event.”

Ramkumar S, IAS, Secretary, health, emphasised on the aspect of adding additional languages in the nursing curriculum and said, ”In our unwavering commitment to empower nurses with a global perspective, we earnestly explore the incorporation of diverse languages into our esteemed nursing curriculum, fostering a culture of inclusivity and understanding in healthcare.”

Dr Joram Beda, IAS, commissioner & secretary, health & family welfare department, government of Meghalaya stressed on the facet of expanding the horizon further and promised to set up overseas employment cell.

He noted, ”Embrace a mindset that transcends geographical boundaries, for the world awaits your potential beyond Guwahati and Delhi. In our unwavering pursuit of excellence, we recognize the paramount importance of fostering the right attitude. With our determination, we are on the brink of establishing an overseas employment cell, serving as a gateway to a global realm of possibilities, empowering you to soar to new heights and make an indelible impact on the international stage.”

The objective of the job fair was to extend support to nurses seeking employment abroad by facilitating essential services such as accommodation during training in India, conditional job offers, assistance with Visa processes, and job placements.

Additionally, the government of Meghalaya, department of health & family welfare, also announced a slogan writing competition with the theme “Preventing Teenage Pregnancy & Empowering Informed Decisions.”

The competition is open to all adolescents in Meghalaya, aged 13 to 19, and aims to encourage creative thinking and awareness on the given subject. Participants stand a chance to win attractive prizes for their contributions, with the top three slogans receiving cash rewards of Rs. 10,000, Rs. 7,000, and Rs. 3,000, respectively.