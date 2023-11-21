Meghalaya govt to seek NCERT copyright for textbook adaptation in Classes I to X in next academic session

HT Digital,

Shillong, Nov 21: The Meghalaya government has announced its intentions to write to the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), seeking copyright permission to adapt its textbooks for classes I to X for the next academic session.

This decision was revealed by Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma. The government has previously adapted NCERT textbooks for classes XI and XII since 2018. The minister emphasised the urgency of the matter, stating that they aim to have the texts ready by mid-February, in time for the next academic session.

Upon receiving the copyright, a due process will be initiated, followed by the printing of the textbooks. Additionally, the department is also in the process of forming a scrutiny committee.