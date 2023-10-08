26 C
Meghalaya: Massive landslide in West Jainta Hills claims four lives including two children

HT Digital,

Shillong, Oct 8: In a heartrending incident, a family of four was killed in a landslide that hit their home early Sunday morning in the Pynthor Langteiñ Village, West Jaintia Hills District.

Reports suggest the landslide was triggered by heavy rainfall that led to their house being engulfed, resulting in the tragic loss.

The deceased have been identified as Biangki Phawa, 29, Pynjanai Rynkhlem, Edfify Ryngkhlem, 5, and Evadaroi Ryngkhlem, 3.

A relative of Pynjanai stated the incident likely happened during the night but was only discovered by neighbours around 5 AM. Despite combined rescue attempts by locals to clear the mud and debris, they could only recover the bodies.

The bereaved family members shared that Biangki was a hardworking daily wage labourer, with his wife working alongside him and their young son helping them post school.

