Meghalaya police announces Rs 1 lakh reward for blast info

SHILLONG, March 10: The Meghalaya police have announced a Rs 1 lakh reward to anyone giving credible information that leads to the arrest of any person involved in the March 9 IED bomb blast at Them Iew Mawlong.

On March 9, at around 10.30 pm, a crude improvised explosive device (IED) was detonated in an uninhabited and abandoned CGI sheet structure at Syndicate Bus Stand, Punjabi Lane, Mawlonghat.

- Advertisement -

In a statement, East Khasi Hills SP Rituraj Ravi said the modus operandi employed in this blast closely resembled the blasts that occurred in the past in the region for which the banned unlawful association Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) had claimed responsibility.

“However, till the time of issuing this press release no organization or outfit has claimed responsibility for the blast,” he said.

The informed that a suo-moto FIR is being registered at Sadar Police Station for further investigation into the matter under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Explosive Substances Act.

“East Khasi Hills police is fully committed to investigating this matter meticulously to apprehend those responsible and bring those involved to justice,” he said while urging the cooperation from the general public in ensuring the success of these efforts.

- Advertisement -

The IED was placed inside a metal container. The blast, suspected to have been caused by gelatin sticks, was confined to the CGI sheet structure while causing damages to the glass windows of the adjacent buildings.

One passerby who was later identified as Lakhan Singh sustained minor injuries in his leg due to splinters generated by the blast.

Further, the SP said the EKH police also announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh to anyone giving credible information that leads to the arrest of any person involved in this dastardly and gruesome act.

He assured that the identity of the informant will be kept fully confidential.

- Advertisement -

“The information can be conveyed to the Special Cell through call/text/whatsapp on phone number 9366790273 or through email on specialcell.ekh.mlp@gmail.com,” he added. (NNN)