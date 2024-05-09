Residents of Punjab Lane to relocate to permanent location: Dy CM Prestone Tynsong

SHILLONG, May 8: Meghalaya deputy chief minister Prestone Tynsong said the residents of the Punjabi Lane area here have decided to relocate to a permanent location and a final decision will be taken early next month.

Tynsong who is also the chairman of the High-Level Committee constituted by the state government on the matter, also met members of the Harijan Panchayat Committee and deputy chief minister Sniawbhalang Dhar who is also in charge of the Urban Affairs department.

“In the meeting, we have decided to go for complete relocation which means a permanent relocation,” Tynsong said on Tuesday.

He said the decision was taken after meeting with Harijan Panchayat Committee (HPC) on the ongoing talks to relocate 342 families from Them Iew Mawlong to another location identified, that is the old office of Shillong Municipal Board (SMB).

Tynsong informed that it was a fruitful meeting and the delegation of the HPC has requested the government to allow them to have one more meeting with the residents of Them Iew Mawlong before both parties came to a conclusion.

On reports of disparity on the actual numbers of settlers who are to benefit from the settlement, Tynsong said, “I have already referred this particular case to the director of Urban Affairs to verify on the report, so now, we are waiting for that”.

“Let me just tell you one thing as far as the number of families is concerned, let the verification be over once the verification is done, then I will be able to come out clearly and justify on the RTI report” he added.

Meanwhile, general secretary of the Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee, Jagdeep Singh said that the residents of Them Iew Mawlong as well as the state government want an amicable solution with regard to relocation.

Singh said that the discussion on relocation is not about the number of families residing in Them Iew Mawlong but a discussion for a permanent solution for all 342 families.

He added the people residing in Them Iew Mawlong have been residing in the areas for centuries hence, a proper relocation is the need of the hour for all families who have served the state. (PTI)