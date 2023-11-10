Meghalaya retains 1 billion cubic litres out of 63 billion cubic litres of rainwater

SHILLONG, Nov 9: Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K Sangma

said the northeastern state receives 63 billion cubic litres of

water annually through rainfall but is able to retain only 1

billion cubic litres of water.

He said this on Wednesday while launching the Meghalaya

Water Smart Kid campaign, an initiative under the Jal Jeevan

Mission (JJM) to create awareness about water conservation

among children.

“Meghalaya is one of the wettest places on earth. We receive

about 63 billion cubic litres of water annually, of which 31

billion cubic litres flow to Bangladesh and 31 billion cubic

litres flows to Assam,” he said.

The chief minister said to address the issue of water

conservation and sustainability, the state government has

taken various interventions, which are supported by

externally aided projects (EAPs) and the Ministry of Jal Shakti,

Government of India.

He informed that 1,000 water reservoirs are being

constructed across the state, to harness water and increase

the groundwater table through different soil rejuvenation

projects.

“We are making concerted efforts to harness water as it is

imperative to ensure sustainability and rejuvenation of our

water sources”, he added.

Sangma said the public health engineering (PHE) department

has received huge funding under JJM and EAPs, which is close

to around 8,000 crore.

“We have a challenge ahead of us but our officials have been

working tirelessly to achieve the targets in ensuring that

water is made available to every household in the state”, he

said.

The CM said that under JJM, Meghalaya has been awarded as

“best performer” by the Ministry of Jal Shakti with additional

incentives sanctioned.

He said that the state has completed over 4 lakh household

fixed water connections and by March 2024, the target of 6

lakh will be completed.

“In 2019, media and other stakeholders had ridiculed the

government for poor coverage under JJM, however, we took

it as a challenge and ensured that from 45,000 household

- Advertisement -

connections, we managed to increase it to 4 lakh plus

households”, he said.

The chief minister and PHE minister Marcuise Marak handed

over the award to Water Guardians for inspiring efforts in the

conservation of water bodies.

The awards were also distributed to Lumshyiap Village and

Water Sanitation Community of Ri Bhoi District, Darechikgre

Village and Water Sanitation Community of West Garo Hills

District and Dura Kantragre Village and Water Sanitation

Community of West Garo Hills District. (PTI)