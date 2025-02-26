Meghalaya rejuvenating 741 critical water sources

SHILLONG, Feb 25: The Meghalaya government has taken steps to rejuvenate over 741 critical water sources across the state which are drying up due to the negative impact of climate change.

Addressing media persons on Tuesday, minister in-charge Public Health Engineering (PHE), Marcuise N Marak said that drying up of water sources is related to climate change impact.

“Climate change is happening everywhere. Very recently February 18 and 19, we had the 2nd All India Water Ministers Conference in Udaipur, where I heard from the state ministers everywhere. It is an impact of climate change. Yes, of course we have started taking corrective measures. We will get results after a couple of years. We have started rejuvenation of the springs and water sources wherever it is drying up,” he said.

Marak informed that the department has recently identified more than 741 critical water sources.

“Under the leadership of chief minister Conrad K Sangma, Meghalaya has formed a climate council and in that it has been decided that corrective measures will be taken up to rejuvenate these critical water sources.”

The minister said that the drying of water sources has also affected the implementation of the JJM projects.

“Wherever villages are not getting water it is because of the sources drying up. We are taking up all the measures.”

Referring to the slogan of the government of India’s ‘Catch the rain when it falls’, Marak said, “So we are following that principle and we are trying to rejuvenate our rivers and water sources.”

He said that the government is also emphasizing the need for promoting rain water harvesting in the state.

“We are planning to go for a rain water harvesting. It can be done in two ways – one is to encourage water harvesting at the household level and the other is to recharge the groundwater,” Marak added. (NNN)