Meghalaya: Section 144 imposed in Ri Bhoi, heavy vehicles barred from plying over Umiam bridge

HT Digital,

Shillong, Nov 7: The district magistrate of Ri Bhoi district in Meghalaya has released a notice implementing Section 144 CrPC in Ri Bhoi district and prohibiting plying heavy vehicles beyond the permissible limit of 15 MT over Umiam bridge.

The development comes days after IIT-Guwahati submitted a safety audit report recommending restriction of movement of heavy loaded vehicles on the bridge until necessary retrofitting is undertaken.

The district administration’s prohibitory orders further adds that the maximum permissible load for the Umiam concrete bridge should not exceed 15 metric tons. The department has requested a revision of the standing order regarding the gross weight of vehicles plying over the bridge