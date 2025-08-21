Meghalaya Voices Frustration Over Assam’s Delay in Border Talks

HT DIGITAL

GUWAHATI, AUGUST 21: Frustration is mounting in Meghalaya as Assam continues to be slow in announcing the second phase of their vital border talks. Their officials were supposed to carry out a joint inspection of the disputed areas, but till now, Assam has not put forward any date, earning criticism for taking a leisurely approach to settling the long-pending dispute.

- Advertisement -

Members of the Ri-Bhoi regional committee have again called for an end to the stalemate. United Democratic Party (UDP) legislator and member of the committee Mayralborn Syiem reiterated the need for a move ahead. “We want to hear the date soon and solve this issue once and for all,” he explained.

In connection with the recent outbreak in Maikhuli, Syiem underscored the need to keep the area peaceful. “Nobody desires turmoil and instability. These confrontations are unfortunate, particularly when the two communities have a cordial relationship,” he remarked. He admitted previous such incidents but commended both district administrations for collaborating on finding pacific resolutions.

Syiem went on to press negotiations at the higher governmental levels—among Deputy Commissioners, Chief Secretaries, or Chief Ministers—to facilitate an overarching solution. But he conceded that delays are a result of intricacies involved in the issue. “Even in those places where we have reached understanding, not every ruling satisfies all parties. We have to keep people’s feelings in mind at the grassroots level and analyze each case thoroughly,” he said.

During the initial round of talks, the two states settled differences in six out of twelve disputed regions, agreeing in front of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Six locations—Langpih, Borduar, Deshdoomreah, Block I-II, Psiar-Khanduli, and Nongwah-Mawtamur (Garbhanga)—remain to be settled during the second phase.

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, some tensions erupted in Maikhuli village, Ri-Bhoi, a while back when Meghalaya residents purportedly tore down Assam State Electricity Board (ASEB)-installed electric poles. This sparked physical confrontations between locals from both ends.

To avoid any further violence, the administration of Ri-Bhoi strengthened security by deploying police personnel from both states. Jirang MLA Sosthenes Sohtun, Deputy Commissioner Abhilash Baranwal, Senior Superintendent of Police Vivekananda Singh Rathore, and Magistrate Eric Dkhar went to the village to assuage the fears of residents and promote dialogue. The authorities have also suggested the establishment of a joint peace committee with members from each state.