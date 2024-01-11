16 C
Thursday, January 11, 2024
MePTCL employee found dead in Ri-Bhoi

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 10:  An employee of Meghalaya Power Transmission Corporation Limited (MePTCL), was found dead in his quarters at Bara Killing in Ri-Bhoi.

The deceased was identified as Paimon Khongkrom.

As per reports, the case has been suspected to be an apparent suicide by hanging.

Police arrived at the scene upon receiving information from MePTCL staff at around 8:30 am.

The family members of the deceased, however, requested an exemption from the post-mortem examination.

The family said that they believe that the incident was a case of suicide and they have no suspicions of any foul play, reports stated.

The deceased was known to have mental health issues, a local said.

Subsequently, a petition seeking exemption was submitted to the ADM Nongpoh, Eric Dkhar.

The petition was granted, and the body was handed over to Khongkrom’s wife for the final rites.

